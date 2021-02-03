IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SON. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SON shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.90.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SON traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 299,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,328. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.13.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

