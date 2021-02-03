IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 140,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 125,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 91,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

NYSE RTX traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 8,347,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,094,177. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

