Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE:IVH opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.37. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

