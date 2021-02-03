IZE (IZE) Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. IZE has a market cap of $483.23 million and $33,414.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IZE token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IZE has traded 26.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IZE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00047330 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00138694 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00065730 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00245456 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.66 or 0.00061991 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00036284 BTC.

About IZE

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. The official website for IZE is izeholdings.io/en.

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IZE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

