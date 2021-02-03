J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services has increased its dividend payment by 17.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $156.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, 140166 cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

