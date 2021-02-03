J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.20

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.20 and traded as high as $3.29. J Sainsbury shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 1,510 shares trading hands.

J Sainsbury Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JSNSF)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

