Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) to report sales of $3.38 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.44 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group reported sales of $3.36 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will report full year sales of $13.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.75 billion to $13.90 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $14.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jacobs Engineering Group.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.31. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

J has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $2,119,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,726,236.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $255,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,002 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,347.4% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 718,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.88. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $116.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

