Jag Capital Management LLC Buys 390 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,552,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 804,989 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,020,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc purchased 997,940 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.22. The stock had a trading volume of 194,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,823. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.35 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.51%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

