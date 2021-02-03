Jag Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 175,917 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 175,917 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,670,000. Quanta Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Quanta Services at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $926,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 22,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,960. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $23.77 and a one year high of $79.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.