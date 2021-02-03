Jag Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 101.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 65,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 8,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.5% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 6,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $167.30. 55,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,156,295. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.99. The company has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. Insiders sold a total of 40,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,065 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

