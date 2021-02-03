Jag Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

Shares of KSU traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, reaching $211.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $223.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.32.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

In other news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.