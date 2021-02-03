Jag Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Jag Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in SBA Communications by 281.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 155.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.44.

SBAC traded down $10.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,564. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.66. The company has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,821.81 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $522.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

