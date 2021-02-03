Jag Capital Management LLC Sells 1,125 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Jag Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 37.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 8,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter valued at about $7,586,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 4.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,630 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zendesk alerts:

NYSE ZEN traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $152.52. The stock had a trading volume of 48,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,142. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $144.05 and a 200 day moving average of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.50 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total value of $147,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,809.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $1,976,183.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,163,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock worth $16,403,396. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zendesk Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.