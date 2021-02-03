Jag Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Jag Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for about 1.7% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jag Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Copart worth $18,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,307,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Copart by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,421,000 after acquiring an additional 153,697 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Copart by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Copart by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,274,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 87,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Copart by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,248,000 after acquiring an additional 298,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.53. 15,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,045. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.06. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $592.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.87 million. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist increased their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.80.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

