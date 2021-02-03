James Investment Research Inc. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,694.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,380.00 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,207.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,184.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.17 by $6.92. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total transaction of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total value of $1,025,870.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,653 shares of company stock valued at $23,985,499. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

