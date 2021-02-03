James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. Sells 672 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Stock

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) SVP James Scott Sr Senge, Sr. sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total value of $40,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $730,326.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EBIX stock opened at $41.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.22 and its 200-day moving average is $28.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 2.70. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $64.14.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $154.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.18 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ebix by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Ebix by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ebix by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ebix by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.