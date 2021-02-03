Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Shares of Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.90, but opened at $6.35. Jangada Mines shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 160,719 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 7.75, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.20 million and a P/E ratio of 3.49.

Jangada Mines Company Profile (LON:JAN)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiary, Pedra Branca do Brasil Mineracao S/A engages in the exploration and development of platinum group metal (PGM) assets in South America. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, copper, gold, and chrome, as well as vanadium. The company primarily holds an interest in the Pedra Branca PGM project that includes 3 mining licenses and 44 exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 55,000 hectares located in the northeast of Brazil.

