Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,491 Shares of Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Digimarc were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Digimarc by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Digimarc in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $43.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.24. The company has a market cap of $661.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a current ratio of 8.88. Digimarc Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74.

In other news, Director James T. Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $163,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce L. Davis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $1,653,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,660,700.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 218,325 shares of company stock valued at $9,152,153. Corporate insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Digimarc from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Digimarc Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation provides media identification and management solutions to government and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and verification of digitally-enhanced media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, an imperceptible data carrier for identifying the object; Digimarc Discover, a software for relevant devices to discover objects, such as decode data from that carrier; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of verification and quality control tools used to assess signal quality and validate data at critical stages of production.

