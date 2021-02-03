Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.37. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $13.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.