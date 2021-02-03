Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.52 Million Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,942,000 after purchasing an additional 144,145 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 868,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,581,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $64,195,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,120,000 after acquiring an additional 74,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 336,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period.

Shares of VGLT opened at $91.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $85.32 and a 12-month high of $109.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.06.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

