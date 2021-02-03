Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

VBK stock opened at $285.23 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $291.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $275.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

