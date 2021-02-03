Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 407 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,701,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 10,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.16 and a 200 day moving average of $116.40.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.