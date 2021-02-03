Jaret Sprott Sells 4,257 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Stock

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) Senior Officer Jaret Sprott sold 4,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.14, for a total transaction of C$187,903.98.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) stock opened at C$33.85 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 12-month low of C$15.27 and a 12-month high of C$53.79. The company has a market cap of C$18.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.91.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.4257104 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s payout ratio is 154.28%.

PPL has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from an “outperform” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$38.81.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

