Jason Smith Sells 3,000 Shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Stock

Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) (TSE:REAL) Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.06, for a total value of C$57,167.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,613,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$68,855,561.49.

Jason Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.87, for a total value of C$50,617.50.

On Monday, January 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.87, for a total value of C$56,597.40.

On Thursday, December 31st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$57,869.10.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.29, for a total value of C$57,883.50.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.30, for a total value of C$57,891.90.

On Monday, December 21st, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.07, for a total value of C$57,196.50.

On Friday, November 27th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.09, for a total value of C$60,263.10.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.66, for a total value of C$58,971.90.

On Monday, November 23rd, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.67, for a total value of C$62,006.10.

On Friday, November 13th, Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.78, for a total value of C$71,327.10.

Shares of TSE:REAL opened at C$17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$18.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 37.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.90. Real Matters Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.74 and a 52-week high of C$33.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$28.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$33.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO) from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.63.

About Real Matters Inc. (REAL.TO)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

