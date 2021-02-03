Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Autoliv in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Gommel now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $7.10 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.74.

ALV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.94.

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $91.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.58. Autoliv has a 52-week low of $38.16 and a 52-week high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.26 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $258,868.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Autoliv by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Autoliv by 10.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 35.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

