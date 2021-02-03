Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Fresnillo Plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresnillo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fresnillo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Peel Hunt raised Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresnillo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS FNLPF opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

