Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Laboratory Co. of America Holdings’ FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LH)

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings of $15.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $14.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s FY2023 earnings at $16.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $249.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Argus raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.11.

LH stock opened at $233.39 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $237.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $27,892,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,871,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 8.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

