Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ON Semiconductor Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ON. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

ON stock opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day moving average is $26.77. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.43.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

In other ON Semiconductor news, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $2,920,757.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,673,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bernard Gutmann sold 99,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $2,682,836.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 555,242 shares in the company, valued at $15,024,848.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ON Semiconductor by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 986,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,293,000 after buying an additional 44,617 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 141.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,538,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,087,000 after buying an additional 1,489,206 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 200,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 27,338 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 10,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1,024.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.