Jefferies Financial Group Increases Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $2,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,089.57.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $159.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,087.45. The company had a trading volume of 253,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,757,911. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,784.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,648.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,955.76.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

