JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Receives $72.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

A number of research firms have commented on FROG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $685,849,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,045,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,284,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,349,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in JFrog during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,814,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

FROG stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.14. 5,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,056,074. JFrog has a 52 week low of $57.14 and a 52 week high of $95.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.05.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.62 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

