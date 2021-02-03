Jibrel Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.92 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Jibrel Network has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a total market cap of $4.92 million and approximately $127,676.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can now be purchased for $0.0289 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00067980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $318.80 or 0.00871961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00047823 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00038383 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.44 or 0.04623584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00019782 BTC.

About Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/. The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network. The official message board for Jibrel Network is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jibrel Network provides currencies, equities, commodities, and other financial assets and money instruments as standard ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. In the medium to long-term, Jibrel will focus on tokenizing debt instruments and their derivatives- thereby streamlining large portions of retail investment and investment banking operations. Jibrel is the first protocol to allow anyone to put traditional assets such as currencies, bonds, and other financial instruments on the blockchain in a form of Crypto Depository Receipts (CryDRs). Our CryDRs have smart regulation built in; real-world rules and regulations are translated into solidity code to ensure that while decentralized, tokenized financial assets always follow real-world rules and regulations. “

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.