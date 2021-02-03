John Hazen Sells 3,108 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $170,225.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $170,225.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Hazen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 27th, John Hazen sold 752 shares of Boot Barn stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00.

BOOT stock opened at $58.02 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $62.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 5.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

