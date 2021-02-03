John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $329.33

John Laing Group plc (LON:JLG)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $329.33 and traded as low as $315.40. John Laing Group shares last traded at $318.40, with a volume of 282,525 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 329.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 306.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10.

About John Laing Group (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

