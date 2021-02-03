Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JCI. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Johnson Controls International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

JCI stock opened at $50.71 on Friday. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.98 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In other news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,892.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,053 shares of company stock worth $789,580. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

