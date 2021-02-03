Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EYE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in National Vision by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,796,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in National Vision by 1.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after acquiring an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC grew its position in National Vision by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,404,000 after acquiring an additional 161,275 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in National Vision by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after acquiring an additional 73,971 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in National Vision by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,036,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 110,003 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts:

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EYE opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 1,171.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EYE. Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Loop Capital cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.