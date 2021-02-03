Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Invests $26,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 18.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,895,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,916,000 after buying an additional 445,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 445,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after buying an additional 16,775 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,960,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,717,000 after buying an additional 119,331 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 7,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $409,257.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock valued at $62,168,634 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $62.04. The company has a market capitalization of $102.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

