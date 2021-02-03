Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $35,000 Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,044,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $229.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.34. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $126.00 and a twelve month high of $232.26.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

