Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New $40,000 Investment in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter worth $6,075,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the third quarter valued at $907,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 70.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 36.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 328,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares in the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director S. Louise Phanstiel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $249,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,049.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Parkinson sold 11,824 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $295,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $29.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $145.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.59 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. Myriad Genetics’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Featured Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.