Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 118,107 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 94.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,118,532 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $105,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427,692 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,007 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.63 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 485,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $12,255,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,890,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,776,851.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 467,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $11,776,715.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,724,573 shares in the company, valued at $93,747,502.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 977,387 shares of company stock worth $24,508,456. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FCX. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

