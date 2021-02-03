Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of HDV opened at $87.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.97. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $61.04 and a 52-week high of $96.73.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.