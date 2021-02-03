Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.06 on Wednesday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.01.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.