JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Hits New 12-Month High at $109.49

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.49 and last traded at $108.19, with a volume of 45463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.43.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YY. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.78.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $925.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 623.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile (NASDAQ:YY)

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

