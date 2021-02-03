JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Shares Up 0.4%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $81.51 and last traded at $81.14. 31,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $80.79.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.63 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 130.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 67,605.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,169 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 157,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter.

