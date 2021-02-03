JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getinge in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Getinge alerts:

Shares of GNGBY stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.40 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Getinge has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $26.72.

About Getinge

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.