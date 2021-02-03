JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of HRGLY opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of $27.76 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.2962 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.99%.

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

