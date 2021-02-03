JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,700 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the December 31st total of 233,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

JSCPF remained flat at $$15.50 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. JSR has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $15.50.

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

