Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.47

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.47 and traded as high as $8.89. Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 433,308 shares trading hands.

JE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “underpeform” rating on shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,374.38. The company has a market cap of C$455.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.49.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.91) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$649.60 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Just Energy Group Inc. will post 1.1499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JE)

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer and Commercial segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution It also provides business electricity and natural gas plans, LED retrofit solutions, smart building controls, commercial energy rates, affinity programs, energy monitoring and sub-metering products, energy analytics solutions, HVAC control system, and lighting controls.

