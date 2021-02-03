Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Price Tops $7.85 on Exchanges

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $7.85 or 0.00021495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $10.34 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00053375 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.95 or 0.00139424 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00066367 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.29 or 0.00247092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00063195 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00038073 BTC.

About Juventus Fan Token

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus.

Juventus Fan Token Token Trading

Juventus Fan Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juventus Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juventus Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

