Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Trading Up 10.2%

Shares of Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLDO) were up 10.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.34. Approximately 182,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 220,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KLDO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $10.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $480.00 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 163.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 571.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 95.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 136.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 55,094 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

