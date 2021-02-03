Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 250 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 843.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 615,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 550,352 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 57,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 183,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 154,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after acquiring an additional 113,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 109,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.39. 2,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,158. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.43. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.56.

